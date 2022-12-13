Analysts Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price at $51.20

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $121,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,720 shares of company stock worth $207,597. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $503,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,438,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.