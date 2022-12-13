Analysts Set Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.19.

NYSE:IFF opened at $106.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 903,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,611,000 after buying an additional 96,507 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.