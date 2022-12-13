Analysts Set Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
NYSE:IFF opened at $106.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 903,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,611,000 after buying an additional 96,507 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.
