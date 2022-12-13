Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Price Target at $52.80

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

