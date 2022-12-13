Analysts Set Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Target Price at $19.30

Shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Modiv in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Modiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Trading Down 3.2 %

Modiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $96.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.28. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $89.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.73%.

Modiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

See Also

