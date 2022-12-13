Analysts Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Target Price at $144.67

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THLLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Thales from €151.00 ($158.95) to €157.00 ($165.26) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Thales from €135.00 ($142.11) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Trading Up 2.0 %

THLLY stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Thales Cuts Dividend

Thales Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.