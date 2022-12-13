AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $307.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 13.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 4.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

