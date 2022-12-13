AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AON has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $307.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.32 and its 200-day moving average is $282.02. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AON will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

