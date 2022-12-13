Apple Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

