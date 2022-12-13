Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.81% of Applied Materials worth $637,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

