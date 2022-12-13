Argan (NYSE:AGX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGX. Barclays lowered their price target on Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Argan Price Performance
Shares of AGX stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $473.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.60.
About Argan
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
