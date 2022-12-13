Argan (NYSE:AGX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGX. Barclays lowered their price target on Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $473.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Argan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 228.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Argan by 159.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

