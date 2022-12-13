Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $34.85 on Friday. Argan has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $473.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,965 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 103,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Argan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

