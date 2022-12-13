Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AGX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Argan Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $34.85 on Friday. Argan has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $473.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan
About Argan
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
