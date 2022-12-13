Argan (NYSE:AGX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.60. Argan has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Argan by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 78,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Argan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

