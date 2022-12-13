Argan (NYSE:AGX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Argan Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of AGX stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.60. Argan has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argan (AGX)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.