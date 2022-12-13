AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,176.44.

Shares of AZN opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

