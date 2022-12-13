Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

