BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

