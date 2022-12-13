BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

CVX opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

