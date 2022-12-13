BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,431,000 after buying an additional 207,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.69.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

