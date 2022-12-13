BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,499,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 23.0% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 94.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.