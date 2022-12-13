BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

