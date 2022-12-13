BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $535.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.99 and its 200 day moving average is $489.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

