BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.37.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $315.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

