BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

