BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.5% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.6% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

