BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,894 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after buying an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,584,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $39.25.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.