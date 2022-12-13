BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $92.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

