BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

