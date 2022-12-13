BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $253.05 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.47.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.