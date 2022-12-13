BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 465,149 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 262,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,657 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MHD opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

