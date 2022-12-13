BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.