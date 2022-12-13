BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,397,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.60.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $233.06 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

