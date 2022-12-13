BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $535.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

