BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

