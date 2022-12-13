BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

