BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

