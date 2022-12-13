Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.12 on Friday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

