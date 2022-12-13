BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.34. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

