BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of BIOL opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.34. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $13.83.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
