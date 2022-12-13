Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

