Brokerages Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Target Price at $135.71

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.71.

ANNSF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($147.37) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($164.21) to €133.00 ($140.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of ANNSF opened at $131.00 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $179.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

