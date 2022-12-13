Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $26.00

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 33,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,816.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,784,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,750,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after buying an additional 6,300,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 565,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

