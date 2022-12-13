Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $26.00

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 33,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,816.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,784,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.