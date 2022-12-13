Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Target Price at $53.83

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Southern Copper stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

