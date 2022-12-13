Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $33.00

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 323,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 101,790 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

