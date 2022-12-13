Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

