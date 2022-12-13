Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

TSE CFW opened at C$6.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The company has a market cap of C$292.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$4.05 and a 1 year high of C$7.90.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$1,771,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,203 shares in the company, valued at C$1,440,768.34. In related news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at C$6,942.30. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$1,771,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,440,768.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,458,467 shares of company stock worth $9,455,965.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

