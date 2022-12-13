Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $26.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Separately, Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $308,200. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.