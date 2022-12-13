Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$31.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$25.22 on Friday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$20.01 and a twelve month high of C$49.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canada Goose

About Canada Goose

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total transaction of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

