Capital One Financial Comments on Saul Centers, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BFS. StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

BFS stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

