Castleview Partners LLC Buys 374 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $108.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

