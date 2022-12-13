Castleview Partners LLC Has $98,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average of $162.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

