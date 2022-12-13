Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $115.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $121.63.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celsius by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $4,759,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

