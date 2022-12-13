Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 782.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 435,372 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.