Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Clovis Oncology Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.32.
Clovis Oncology Company Profile
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
